Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a fire broke out at a vacant home in Clearwater Wednesday morning.
The Clearwater Fire and Rescue was called to the 1500 block of Meadow Dale Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
As of 6:30 a.m., the fire appears to have been extinguished.
The Clearwater Fire and Rescue and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
