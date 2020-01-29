Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a fire broke out at a vacant home in Clearwater Wednesday morning.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue was called to the 1500 block of Meadow Dale Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire appears to have been extinguished.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

