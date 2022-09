TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer who was involved in a shooting in St. Petersburg early Monday morning is okay.

Police said the officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the 4500 block of 20th Avenue North at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

There is still no word on what led to the shooting or how badly the suspect was hurt.

Police said the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.