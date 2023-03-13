ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly officer-involved shooting that unfolded in November 2022 was justified, according to a newly released ruling from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

On Nov. 27, 2022, Officer Jace Morrow of the St. Petersburg Police Department was called to investigate a hit-and-run crash that involved an unattended vehicle. Authorities said his investigation led him to an apartment on 58th St N in St. Petersburg to speak with the registered owner of the vehicle.

While there, officers said Morrow developed “cause to forcibly enter the apartment” for a “check welfare.”

Once inside the apartment, Morrow saw three men, including Gus Spanoudis, who authorities said armed himself with a pistol and made statements that he wanted to die. At the same time, Morrow saw the pistol and ordered Spanoudis to drop the weapon.

During the exchange, officers said Spanoudis moved his hand while holding the pistol, causing Morrow to shoot and kill Spanoudis.

On Dec. 15, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce investigated the shooting and concluded Officer Morrow’s actions were lawful under the circumstances.

Days later, on Dec. 21, a separate and independent investigation conducted by the State Attorney also determined the officer lawfully shot and killed Spanoudis.

On March 10, 2023, the Office of Professional Standards concluded that Officer Morrow’s actions were justified and no policies were violated.