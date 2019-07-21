Officer injured in hit & run crash, suspect arrested

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St.Petersburg woman is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash involving a St.Petersburg Police Officer.

According to St.Pete police, the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday night

24-year-old, Jasmin Bentley collided with an officer’s vehicle when she attempted to turn left onto 87th Avenue North.

Bentley fled the accident scene on foot.

The officer sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital.

Bentley returned to the scene of the crash and was arrested for violation of probation and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.