Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – When the sign saying “Office exposed to coronavirus, enter at your own risk,” showed up on the Mainlands homeowners association office, some residents were scratching their heads.

Maggie Herring was one of them. She believes residents should have been notified.

“I don’t fault them for it. But that would cover them, you know and that would eliminate critcism,” Herring said.

Mainlands is a 55 and over community in Pinellas Park. It’s located on U.S. 19 just east of 49th Street North. The association office is not on the property, but in an industrial area less than a mile from the community. Residents go there from time to time to conduct business or make payments.

Ken Krywanek is the association president and explains, a man who owns property in the community visited the office on Friday and had recently traveled overseas but didn’t realize he was infected. On Monday morning he underwent tests and found out he was positive for the coronavirus.

“And we just found out this morning he tested positive, when we found that out we basically decided to put signs up on the door,” said Krywanek. “To notify people that yes this area had been exposed.”

Krywanek says the staff has sterilized the office but is still encouraging residents to keep their distance and conduct any business over the phone or online. He says they are now in a holding pattern as none of the employees are exhibiting any signs of the illness.

“We’re waiting for the CDC or the Florida Department of Health to tell us what to do exactly.”

Despite how close a coronavirus patient was to their home sweet home, Margie and her husband A.T. aren’t concerned.

“I mean, we take precautions every winter when we are exposed to the flu,” said Maggie. “I mean, this is no different.”

A.T. echoed his wife’s thoughts.

“We don’t worry about it. If we get it, we get it and then we’ll do something about it,” said A.T. “But we don’t worry about it. We just go about our business and don’t cut out nothing. “