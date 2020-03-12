Live Now
LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: NBA, Trump, Tom Hanks

Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – When the sign saying “Office exposed to coronavirus, enter at your own risk,” showed up on the Mainlands homeowners association office, some residents were scratching their heads.

Maggie Herring was one of them. She believes residents should have been notified.

“I don’t fault them for it. But that would cover them, you know and that would eliminate critcism,” Herring said.

Mainlands is a 55 and over community in Pinellas Park. It’s located on U.S. 19 just east of 49th Street North. The association office is not on the property, but in an industrial area less than a mile from the community. Residents go there from time to time to conduct business or make payments.

Ken Krywanek is the association president and explains, a man who owns property in the community visited the office on Friday and had recently traveled overseas but didn’t realize he was infected. On Monday morning he underwent tests and found out he was positive for the coronavirus.

“And we just found out this morning he tested positive, when we found that out we basically decided to put signs up on the door,” said Krywanek. “To notify people that yes this area had been exposed.”

Krywanek says the staff has sterilized the office but is still encouraging residents to keep their distance and conduct any business over the phone or online. He says they are now in a holding pattern as none of the employees are exhibiting any signs of the illness.

“We’re waiting for the CDC or the Florida Department of Health to tell us what to do exactly.”

Despite how close a coronavirus patient was to their home sweet home, Margie and her husband A.T. aren’t concerned.

“I mean, we take precautions every winter when we are exposed to the flu,” said Maggie. “I mean, this is no different.”

A.T. echoed his wife’s thoughts.

“We don’t worry about it. If we get it, we get it and then we’ll do something about it,” said A.T. “But we don’t worry about it. We just go about our business and don’t cut out nothing. “

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview"

'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks"

AAA Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAA Travel Tips"

"We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread"

Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19"

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss