PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Officers with the Clearwater Police Department stopped a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater after they said the truck failed to stop at a red light around 2:15 a.m.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was 45-year-old Rickey Rogers, an off-duty deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officers, Rogers had an odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and watery and glossy eyes. Rogers agreed to perform field sobriety tests but performed poorly on them.

After Rogers refused to submit to a breath sample, he was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

Rogers was immediately terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office following his arrest, which is the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office policy.

Rogers was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on July 12, 2004. He worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau.