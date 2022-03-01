Off-duty Largo K9 bites 10-year-old after accidental release

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty K9 used by the Largo Police Department injured a 10-year-old boy Tuesday, according to Tarpon Springs police.

Tarpon Springs officers were called to the home of a Largo police officer at around 4:29 p.m. over a reported dog bite.

When they got there, they learned that the animal was a Largo police K9 that was accidentally released from a fenced area in a yard.

Police said once the animal escaped, it bit the 10-year-old, who had to be taken to a hospital.

Tarpon Springs police said that because this situation involves a Largo police canine at a police officer’s home, they would not be releasing more information on the matter.

The Largo Police Department said it is gathering more information on the matter.