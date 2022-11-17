ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy and a paramedic jumped into rescue mode after a car crashed into a pond in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening, firefighters said.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said it responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters said an off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy witnessed the crash and immediately jumped into the water. The deputy was able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

When fire rescue crews arrived, officials said a paramedic jumped into the water as the vehicle was sinking and rescued the passenger.

Pinellas Park Fire Rescue placed a ladder in the water so the paramedic and passenger could safely make it to shore.

The couple was not hurt in the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.