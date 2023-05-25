PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A nursing home assistant was arrested after she allegedly abused a disabled woman at a facility in Pinellas County, authorities said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged abuse occurred at Orchid Cove, a nursing home in Palm Harbor.

Deputies said Delana Dallas-Hudson, 51, a certified nursing assistant allegedly pushed the woman to the ground after the victim asked her for a cup of ice multiple times.

According to deputies, the victim is non-verbal and asked for a cup of ice, but was given a cup of ice water, and had been following Dallas-Hudson around saying “ice.”

Several witnesses told deputies they heard the woman ask for ice, then heard someone fall to the ground. One staff member said they heard Dallas-Hudson say, “Go ahead, hit me!”

Then she grabbed the cup, spilling water on the victim, and pushed her to the ground.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, according to deputies.

Deputies said Dallas-Hudson admitted to pushing the victim, although she didn’t fear for her safety.

She was arrested and charged with abuse of a disabled adult and is no longer employed at the nursing home, according to deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further information about the victim is being released.