Nurse wanted for sexual battery after assault of Pinellas nursing home patient, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A nurse is accused of sexually battering an elderly patient while working at a nursing home in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that 63-year-old William Ira Cease Jr. of Clearwater was wanted for sexual battery of a mentally defective person.

Police said Cease’s colleague walked in on him sexually battering a 69-year-old woman as he was in a state of undress, then reported the incident. The victim is a patient and resident at the facility, police said.

The Care Center has employed Cease as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) since April 2019, according to police.

Investigators are now seeking Cease, as well as additional victims and more information about the case. Those with information can call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS.