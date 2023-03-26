LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of a missing Largo lawyer who police say disappeared under suspicious circumstances issued a statement to WFLA on Sunday.

Lois Cozzi says her family is “frantic with worry” after her son Steven Cozzi, mysteriously disappeared from work on Tuesday.

Steven is a lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A., a law firm on Belcher Road in Largo.

Jake Blanchard, the managing partner of the firm, told WFLA’s Shannon Behnken that Steven went to the bathroom during work Tuesday and never returned. His phone, wallet, and keys were found on his desk.

After Blanchard reported Steven missing, the office lobby was shut down as a crime scene. Employees told WFLA they found blood in the bathroom Tuesday and smelled the odor of bleach.

“As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance,” Lois said the statement. “We would like to thank the Largo Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for working diligently to try and ascertain what has happened.

“The outpouring of love and support from people who know and care for Steven has brought some comfort,” she added. “Right now, we need information and facts. Steven has been missing since Tuesday (March 21) morning.” Steven was last seen at his office at 1501 S Belcher Rd. in Largo.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.