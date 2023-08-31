TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — People are dealing with Hurricane Idalia’s impacts across the state. Tarpon Springs, a quaint Greek community, is no exception.

John Stewart just moved there last week.

“The house is fine but the street leading up to the marina is about four feet underwater,” Stewart said. “So we can’t get in there with a car.”

He and his companion have no choice but to wait out the high water.

“Hanging out in the car, looking at the beautiful Sponge Docks here underwater,” he said.

Streetlights lost power, electrical boxes started smoking, and barricades were drowned in floodwaters.

Businesses were boarded up and many owners used stacks of sandbags to protect their second homes.

Another resident living near the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks is Tom Frick, who took it upon himself to measure the water.

“It’s rising like six inches every hour,” Frick said. “We’ll see how high it’s going to get.”

This area is known to flood when it rains.

“Not this bad,” Frick said. “It does flood though pretty frequently — Supermoons, high tide, we’ll get some water, but nothing like this.”

Luckily, John Stewart is used to this weather.

“We’ve been through it a lot in the West Palm area,” Stewart said.

The Tarpon Springs community is apparently quick at recovering.

“You know the Greeks, they work fast,” Frick said. “The Sponge Docks will probably be open in a week.”

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has restricted access to barrier islands and closed off Gulf Boulevard until further notice.