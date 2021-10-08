‘Nothing brings back our mom’: Man arrested after crashing Tesla into Palm Harbor home, killing 2 people

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Amber Mooney remembers her mom Donna Rein as the most loving and caring person.

“I always tell my kids you’re never too old to need your mom, and I don’t know if it’s like that for everybody but if you had a mom like mine, it’s always like that,” Mooney said.

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver of a speeding Tesla that crashed into a Palm Harbor house in September — killing one of his passengers and Rein.

An FHP investigation found that Vaughn Mongan, 43, of Palm Harbor was driving 116 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone on Sept. 3, running a stop sign and hitting the embankment. This launched the Tesla into the air until it hit Rein’s home on Caird Way.

One of Mongan’s passengers later died from his injuries at a local hospital as well.

“I was hoping for some kind of relief, but I think it made it even harder,” Mooney said. “There is no justice because nothing brings back our mom.”

Also inside the home at the time of the crash was Mooney’s sister Lindsey Jones. She spoke with 8 On Your Side two weeks ago.

“She affected so many people,” Jones said. “Everyone she would meet would just be in awe of her. She was like a rock star.”

Since the tragedy, the community has rallied behind the family. A GoFundMe has raised close to $50,000. Mooney knows nothing can fix what happened. All they can do is remember the good times.

“We’re all just sticking together and taking care of each other and that’s all we can do right now,” Mooney said.

Troopers charged Mongan Friday morning on two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury, and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.