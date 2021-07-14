Northside Hospital hosting hiring event in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. (WFLA) – As more people search for jobs, more companies and businesses have been hiring people on the spot.

Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg is hoping to do just that. They are opening their doors on Wednesday for a hiring event in hopes of adding more employees to their team.

“They can expect a full range of interviewing with hiring managers, going over and shadowing in our hospital to get to know some of our caregivers and see what the environment looks like,” said Northside Hospital Vice President of Human Resources Beth Vidmar.

Northside Hospital has been holding these in-person events monthly. This month, they are looking to hire nurses, technicians, and therapists.

The event will be held at the hospital’s Medical Office Plaza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information about jobs can be found on Northside Hospital’s website.