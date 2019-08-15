Northside Christian School closed due to flooding

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Northside Christian School is asking parents not to bring their children to school on Thursday due to excessive flooding on the campus.

School officials said seniors are allowed on campus so that they can leave for their retreat, but no other students are permitted.

The school advises seniors park in the front parking lot, since most of the senior parking lot is flooded.

Northside Christian School is located at 7777 62nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

