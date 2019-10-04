Northeast High School in St. Petersburg to pay tribute to player

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tonight’s homecoming football game at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, will be a tribute to senior, Jacquez Welch, who died two weeks ago.

The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Osceola, and didn’t get up.

He later died at Bayfront Health, from a severe brain bleed, a condition he had since birth.

Since then, a tremendous outpouring of love and admiration for the straight a student, has come from his teachers, staff, students and members of the football community.

“He touched a lot of people that surprised me in a lot of ways. From just coming to the hospital I would just never know he touched this many people” said his mother, Marcia Nelson.

While the exact agenda for tonight’s tribute remains under wraps, it’s a safe bet his uniform number, the number “4” and Jaquez’s life, will be honored before the game against the Dunedin Falcons.

At a memorial, his football coach told a packed church, Jaquez lived for the game and had college scholarships lined up.

“He left this world doing something he loved more than anything else. said coach Jeremy Frioud. And that needs to be remembered… And that needs to be honored… And that needs to come into your head when the tears come into your eyes”

A pre-game presentation will start at 7:10. The game gets underway at 7:30.