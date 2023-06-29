ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man is on the run after allegedly fleeing Florida Highway Patrol troopers and crashing along Interstate-275 in Pinellas County on Monday.

According to a FHP incident report, troopers first spotted Eric Raymundo Rodriguez, 35, driving recklessly on I-275 south just before 7 a.m.

Hours earlier, troopers were told to be on the lookout for Rodriguez’s Toyota Tacoma after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported an alleged incident involving battery with a vehicle and fleeing deputies.

Troopers attempted to stop the Tacoma, but the driver allegedly sped away. The incident report said Rodriguez exited the interstate, jumped a concrete median, and entered the northbound lanes of I-275. Troopers reported spotting the pickup a few minutes later with a blown out tire.

A pursuit ensued, according to FHP. Pieces of the damaged tire were flying off the vehicle as it reportedly swerved between lanes. The chase left the interstate again and Rodriguez was accused of driving recklessly and speeding over a median along Gandy Blvd.

Troopers conducted two PIT maneuvers in an attempt to stop the Tacoma, but it continued on towards I-275. According to the incident report, troopers conducted a third PIT maneuver to stop the pursuit because they were reaching a densely populated area of Pinellas Park.

Eric Raymundo Rodriguez, 35 (FHP)

The pickup overturned into the median on Gandy Blvd., just west of the interstate. Rodriguez was accused of climbing out of the vehicle and running off in the direction of the Royal Palm North Cemetery.

A search of the Tacoma allegedly turned up 92 pounds of THC (marijuana) gummies, two pounds of THC wax, six pounds of marijuana flower and small amounts of other drugs. Troopers also allegedly found two guns with ammunition, four cell phones, $780 in cash, and various paraphernalia commonly associated with distributing narcotics.

Rodriguez is still on the run, according to FHP. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.