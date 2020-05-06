Breaking News
North Pinellas County sees first sea turtle nests of season

Pinellas County

by: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has discovered the first two sea turtle nests in northern Pinellas County, the aquarium announced Wednesday.

The aquarium did not confirm where along the 21 miles of beach they patrol the nests were found, or when.

(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Last nesting season, the CMA team monitored 254 nests, which produced 12,237 sea turtle hatchlings.

As beaches open locally throughout the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 8 On Your Side has important information on keeping sea turtles safe, including using sea turtle-safe lighting, knocking down sandcastles and filling in holes, as well as picking up trash along the beach.

