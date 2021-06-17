Non-profit organization to host charity fishing tournament in St. Pete this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- The Old Salt Fishing Foundation has been hosting their Ladies Inshore & Offshore Fishing Tournament every year for more than 30 years.

This year, the tournament will be held on June 19 with a captains meeting scheduled for June 17.

The event brings together lady anglers for a day full of fishing and raising awareness for the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The tournament will help with raising money for this foundation that supports research, prevention, and education in Tampa Bay.

The host site is Harbor Master Tiki Grille located at the Bay Pines Marina.

You can register for the fishing tournament on the Old Salt Fishing Foundation’s website.