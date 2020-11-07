No Wake Zone signs causing years of frustration for St. Petersburg family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg family is frustrated! They spent five years trying to get changes made to “No wake signs” posted behind their house and said they haven’t gotten anywhere. So the family reached out to 8 On Your Side for help.

“The real problem is the boats don’t know where to stop or slow down, so they’ve been buzzing by my dock and not slowing down. It’s creating a real safety problem,” said Matt Brinson.

Just like driving on the road, boaters driving in the water have to pay attention to signs. But Matt Brinson said the signs by his house are getting ignored and it’s putting his kids in danger.

“[My kids] always wanted a floating pad or water trampoline and I’m just not willing to do it because of the number of boats going by at a high speed. It’s just not safe,” Brinson said.

The St. Pete father says the “No wake zone” signs are not placed in a good spot, making it hard for boaters to see.

For five years Brinson said he’s tried to get the two signs moved further out away from his home to make them more visible.

Brinson said with no luck he’s tried the Coast Guard, St. Petersburg police, St. Petersburg marine police, and the Tallahassee zoning and permitting office.

“It’s just frustrating. When you tell people about a problem and potential safety issue you think someone would be more inclined to jump on the situation instead of brushing you off. So a lot of frustration,” Brinson said.

That’s when Brinson decided it was time to reach out to 8 On Your Side.

On Friday, 8 On Your Side called the Coast Guard who said it’s not their jurisdiction but to try FWC, the city, county, or state.

County officials said it’s not their’s jurisdiction either but that the City of St. Petersburg is the permitted owners of the signs.

However, St. Petersburg police said while this family is in a tough situation, they don’t have the authority to move the signs, that’s FWC’s jurisdiction.

St. Petersburg police said they understand the family’s concerns and are writing a letter to FWC to help, asking them to reassess the area.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg police said boaters caught speeding in the area will face a $93.00 fine.

Brinson’s message to boaters, pay attention to the signs.

“Slow down when you’re supposed to slow down. That’s all I’m asking,” Brinson said.

8 On Your Side reached out to FWC officials who said they’re looking into the situation and will continue following this story and update you with the latest.

