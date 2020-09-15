No-wake zone discussion is making waves in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Discussions over a controversial topic is making waves in the small coastal town of Treasure Island, near St.Pete Beach.

A City of Treasure Island Council meeting is taking place Tuesday where many residents are urging city leaders to vote to create a no-wake zone 7 days a week, but some want to leave things as is.

The area that is under scrutiny is the channel just south of Blind Pass Causeway Bridge to the Gulf of Mexico, a 1-mile stretch of waterway between Sunset Beach Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach.

Many boats use this as a way to get out to the gulf, but people say they also like to enjoy the waterway for kayaking and swimming, and they’re worried about someone getting hurt.

As of now, the area is a no-wake zone on weekends and holidays but during normal week-days, there is no regulation.

While some in the community don’t want the regulations regarding no-wake zones, others are asking city leaders to consider making zones apply to every day of the week.

People who live off the water say sine the COVID pandemic started they’ve seen increased boat traffic and the speed at which some boaters are passing through the channel.

Some say they’re also concerned about manatees and dolphins that swim in the waterway adjacent to blind pass.

City commissioners met last week to discuss the issue during a workshop, it is expected to be discussed at Tuesday night’s 6:00 pm meeting. There could even be a vote on it in the meeting.

You can watch the meeting live online from Treasure Island City’s Website. You can also watch the meeting and participate in it by using GoToWebinar tool. According to the city, you can also listen to the meeting on the phone by dialing 1 (872) 240-3311, when the meeting ID is requested, enter the access code of 393390693 and press the # key.

LATEST STORIES: