‘No respect for their life’: Pinellas Park man threatens to blow up hospital

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday for threatening to blow up a hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Kasprik, 49, called Suncoast Health Thursday to discuss his dissatisfaction with his medical insurance plan. During the call, Kasprik said he was misdiagnosed by a physician at Northside Hospital.

Kasprik said, “maybe I need to blow up Northside” and “I have no respect for the hospital, so I have no respect for their life,” according to the affidavit.

Kasprik claimed to be a demolitions expert, and said, “I’ll make Timothy McVeigh (Oklahoma City Bomber) look like a punk,” the affidavit added. Kasprik also made threats to bomb a local social security office.

Deputies said Kasprik stated several times his “desire and intent” to shoot authorities if they attempted to take him into custody.

He was arrested and charged with threat to discharge a destructive device. Bail was set at $10,000.