PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – SunRunner, the rapid transit bus line in St. Petersburg, which has been free of charge since last October, will now have a fare, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority leaders ruled Wednesday.

Board members voted on a new motion filed by board member Rene Flowers, seeking Oct. 1, 2023, as the start of fares for the SunRunner instead of the original Nov. 1 date.

The motion passed 13 to 2.

When the SunRunner began running, the service was free for the first six months, then PSTA extended the free service until Oct. 2023. Now that the motion has passed, riders will be expected to pay $2.25 to ride the SunRunner.

According to PSTA’s website, “When, or it, PSTA begins collecting fares, a one-way ticket will cost $2.25, while an all-day pass will be available for $5.”

The motion filed by Flowers also requires PSTA to meet with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an agency for the homeless to come up with long-term solutions to help the unhoused and prevent problems at hand.

Before members voted on the motion, the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, the Pinellas Continuum of Care, wrote a letter urging the PSTA to continue providing the SunRunner for free.

The letter reads in part: