TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was hurt after a two-alarm fire broke out at a business in Clearwater Friday morning, authorities said.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a blaze at Armortech Windows & Doors, 1872 N. Hercules Avenue.

The fire damaged the rear corner of the business, but no other damage was reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigatio, officials said.