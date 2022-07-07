TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An extensive excavation of a Largo property that was believed to be linked to at least one cold case has turned up no evidence, authorities said.

Last month, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office began excavation work at a site in the 1200 block of Gooden Crossing after detectives got several tips about a cold case and possible human remains being buried at the property in question. The case involves Retha Hiers, who disappeared in 1982.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said it was also investigating whether the site was linked to the disappearances of Donyelle Johnson, who disappeared in 1989, and Margaret Dash, who went missing in 1974. However, Clearwater police, who have been investigating Dash’s disappearance, said it did not appear her case was connected to the dig.

A suspect was identified in Hiers’ disappearance, but he is deceased, authorities said. News Channel 8 is not naming him because he was not charged with a crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, excavation work was completed on Wednesday, and no remains or evidence related to the case were found.