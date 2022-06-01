PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two alligators suspected of attacking and killing a man at a Largo park Tuesday were euthanized, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC said it captured a 10-foot-long alligator and an 8-foot-long alligator Tuesday evening in hopes of finding evidence that the animals attacked and killed a 47-year-old man on Taylor Lake at John S. Taylor Park.





Authorities captured what they believed to be the alligator responsible for attacking and killing a 47-year-old man. Officials later said there was “no evidence” that the animal was connected to the attack.

Initial necropsies of the alligators found no evidence of their involvement with the man’s death, the FWC said in a news release.

Efforts are still underway to monitor additional alligators in the area.

According to previous reports, the man was believed to be in the water looking for frisbees before he died. A Largo Police Department spokesperson said there were “no swimming” signs posted at the lake.

In a statement, the FWC said, “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.”