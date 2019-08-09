Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

No-cost back to school dental clinic offered in Pinellas Co.

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents, if your student hasn’t had a chance to visit the dentist over the summer, Pinellas County has you covered. Kids and teens can start the new school year off with a bright smile with the help of a no-cost back to school dental clinic being offered by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

On Saturday, children aged 4 to 18 can receive exams and X-rays at no cost at the Pinellas Park center located at 6350 76th Ave. N.

The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and the services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to receive the services.

For more information, please visit the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss