No-cost back to school dental clinic offered in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents, if your student hasn’t had a chance to visit the dentist over the summer, Pinellas County has you covered. Kids and teens can start the new school year off with a bright smile with the help of a no-cost back to school dental clinic being offered by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

On Saturday, children aged 4 to 18 can receive exams and X-rays at no cost at the Pinellas Park center located at 6350 76th Ave. N.

The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and the services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to receive the services.

For more information, please visit the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County’s website.