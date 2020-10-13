‘No child deserves that’: Mom sentenced for son Jordan Belliveau’s murder expresses regret in exclusive jailhouse interview

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hours after she accepted a plea deal to a second-degree murder charge in the death of her son, Charisse Stinson spoke exclusively with 8 On Your Side about her son Jordan, his murder and his legacy.

Stinson was arrested and charged in 2018 after police said she fabricated a story about accepting a ride from a stranger who had knocked her unconscious and kidnapped her son, 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau.

After an Amber Alert and a 60-hour search, the boy was found in a wooded area near the Largo Sports Complex.

“I hurt a lot of people. Like, a lot of people – and I regret that,” Stinson told 8 On Your Side’s Chip Osowski. “But I was afraid. And I’m not ashamed to say that now. I was afraid. I did not know what to do.”

Stinson said she was in a very dark time when she admitted to hitting Jordan, causing his head to hit a wall. An autopsy showed the boy died from blunt force trauma.

“I was just in a dark – I hated everything. I hated life, I hated myself. I didn’t know how to love,” Stinson said. “I loved my son. And I was so disappointed in myself because he did not deserve what happened to him at all. No child deserves that.”

Stinson said she believes a lack of support led to her poor decision making and, eventually, Jordan’s death.

“It’s really hard when you don’t have support. When you don’t have anybody. And I had nobody,” she said. “It was just me and my son and I was already pregnant (with another child.)”

Stinson told us she is taking responsibility for her actions out of respect for Jordan.

“And the only reason why I haven’t given up, it’s not because of me. It’s because I owe my son that,” said Stinson. “I owe him this because if I didn’t change, then none of this would matter.”

A judge sentenced Stinson up to 50 years in prison on Tuesday. It’s a sentence she agreed with.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m scared,” Stinson said. “I’ve never been to prison and I’m going to do a pretty lengthy sentence.”

But she said she is hopeful that others won’t label her as a monster or a baby killer. She wants others to learn from her mistakes.

“A lot of people don’t realize this that, yes, I have taken my son’s life but I’m also a grieving mother at the same time,” Stinson said. “And a lot of people don’t see that. So in order for me to get through my grief, I had to accept what I had done.”

“I regret every decision I’ve ever made regarding my child because I could have done better,” said Stinson. “It’s hard and it’s still hard. Because that was my baby. That was mine. That was a gift God gave to me. I still struggle with that. I’m not going to sugar coat it.”

