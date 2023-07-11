TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The plastic surgeon who was accused of murdering Largo attorney Steven Cozzi will not be released from jail until his trial is finished, according to a new ruling.

Authorities said they arrested Tomasz Kosowski in March after he allegedly killed Cozzi in the bathroom of his workplace, Blanchard Law. However, Cozzi’s body has still not been found.

Tuesday, a judge ruled Kosowski would be held without bond, saying he poses a flight risk and threat to the community due to items found during his arrest.

Among these items were a Polish and United States passport, $280,000 in cash, and “tools to kidnap and kill others,” court records said.

“He also had in his vehicle masks (including ski masks, a black plastic face mask and a Guy Fawkes mask), duct tape, plastic brass knuckles, a stun gun, a Tracfone, multiple firearms, a ballistic vest with ‘EMS’ written on it, patches for PCSO and Clearwater PD, industrial trash bags, a crowbar, and a vial of succinylcholine, a paralytic agent,” said an affidavit filed Monday.

During the hearing, attorney Jake Blanchard, Cozzi’s boss, said he and his family were terrified Blanchard would be a target if Kosowski were given bond.

The judge told Kosowski that if he wanted a quick trial, he would accommodate.