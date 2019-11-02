No bond for Clearwater mother charged in baby’s death

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 10-month-old son is being held with no bond in the Pinellas County Jail.

According to Clearwater police, the crime occurred on May 24th at a home on North Highland Avenue.

Victoria Jackson, 24, told 911 that she had found her infant son, Malachi unresponsive in his crib. Police and fire rescue officials responded to the home, and the boy was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death remained undetermined as detectives continued to investigate the mother’s story. Detectives learned this week that Victoria

Jackson had told a friend she had placed a pillow over the baby’s face.

Jackson was brought to police headquarters and confessed to the crime.

Jackson was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and booked on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held with no bond.

