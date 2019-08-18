No bond for Clearwater man charged with first-degree murder

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man is in jail after Pinellas County deputies say an argument led to a young father’s death.

22-year-old David Murray Biggs is being held on no bond in Pinellas County after deputies say he shot and killed 24-year-old Darius Johnson on Saturday.

According to deputies, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to a house located near East Overbrook Street in Belleair Bluffs for reports of multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found Johnson shot inside of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Biggs had been arguing with Johnson for the past couple of days and it escalated to verbal threats.

On Saturday afternoon, Biggs drove to Johnson’s home and the two began arguing outside the home. During the argument, Biggs pulled out a gun and began shooting Johnson. Johnson went inside his house; however, Biggs followed and forced himself inside where he continued to shoot.

Biggs left the location after shooting Johnson however; he was taken into custody a short time later by deputies.

Biggs was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder.

The judge told Biggs to stay off social media and he is not allowed to have contact with the victim’s family.