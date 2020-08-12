Nine-year-old boy rescued after falling into creek

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A terrifying ordeal for a 9-year-old boy in St. Petersburg. The boy was playing in a creek near his house when he fell in and got stuck.

Jaedyn Thayer, 9, says he was exploring with his brother and used a vine to get in and out of Booker Creek until the vine broke and left Jaedyn terrified.

“I was scared to death. I started crying,” Thayer said.

More like a mini gorge by Florida standards — someone at a nearby apartment heard the commotion and called 911.

The water isn’t too deep, but the current is swift and left Thayer couldn’t climb up the steep sides.

Officer Dilla with the St. Petersburg Police Department arrived on scene to help.

“There was like a pathway and then I started hearing a small faint boy’s voice screaming for help and when I got to the edge of it and looked down, like 20 or 24 feet I saw this little boy,” Dilla said.

Dilla threw Thayer a flotation device attached to a rope and called St. Pete Fire Rescue to assist with a ladder. While they waited, he talked to the boy to calm him down.

Officer Dilla says this is the kind of day that makes him feel proud to wear the badge. To protect, serve, and save lives here in St. Petersburg.

Within a few hours, Jaedyn was back playing on the trampoline in the backyard of his home with a lesson learned.

“We can’t go back to the fort, but we can make a new fort in the backyard,” Thayer said.

