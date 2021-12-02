New York man who caused Gulf-to-Bay crash had BAC of 0.371, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A New York man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.371 when he crashed into a parked vehicle, a power pole, downed power lines and forced a major Clearwater road to be closed for hours last week.

Clearwater police say 43-year-old Igor Gayevoy’s crash on Nov. 22 shut down all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard east of Keene Road for hours.

According to police, he spent a few days in a local hospital and was preparing to head back to New York when he was arrested.

Gayevoy has been charged with multiple offenses, including DUI, in connection with the crash.

