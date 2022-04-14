TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation released a new video showing the moment a trooper risked her life to save a group of runners from a suspected drunken driver on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Trooper Toni Schuck crashed her patrol SUV into a woman’s vehicle to stop it from hitting runners participating in the Skyway 10k on the morning of March 6.

The new FDOT video shows as the alleged drunk driver comes dangerously close to the Skyway 10k race, and thousands of runners.

“The video confirms what we know happened that day. Trooper Schuck put herself ahead of others to protect them, and of course, danger lurks in all different corners of law enforcement,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with Florida Highway Patrol.

The video shows the driver going between two law enforcement vehicles blocking the toll plaza, which was shut down for the race.



Another camera shows the moment Trooper Schuck uses her own cruiser to stop that driver, and the resulting crash.

“I was the last officer, I knew that, I knew it was me,” Schuck said at a press conference shortly after the crash. “If it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who? I don’t know.”

The other driver, Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota is facing multiple DUI-related charges.

Schuck is still recovering from her injuries at home. A date has not yet been set for her to return to duty.