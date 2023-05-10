INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Families in Indian Rocks Beach now have clarity on rules for short term rentals, after months of back and forth. City commissioners approved the new ordinance on Tuesday night.

According to commissioners, the new ordinance is designed to prevent large parties that frustrate families who live in the area full time.

“This is a residential area and we have a large commercial tourist district in the area and that’s where they belong,” homeowner Jean Scott previously shared.

Included in the new guidelines:

In most cases, no more than 12 people in a rental per night – a maximum of two people per bedroom and two people in the common area

Noise limitations set at 60 decibels from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 55 dB (A) from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Properties must have one parking spot per bedroom

You can view the full ordinance here.

“What are lot of people are seeing, they’re losing their neighbors and they’re losing their neighborhoods and they’re losing the community that they knew,” one homeowner said during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the ordinance, rental owners will be fined or their registration will be suspended if multiple violations are reported.

Some in the area believe the measures are too strict and will be bad for business and tourism.