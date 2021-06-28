New restaurant, museum honors Orange County Choppers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Orange County Choppers is officially operating out of Pinellas County.

The OCC Road House and Museum celebrated its grand opening this past weekend with thousands of visitors. It honors the work of Orange County Choppers and the legacy of Paul Teutul Sr.

“This is a way to showcase Paul’s legacy over the last 20 years with the show and other things he has done,” said Keith Overton, Owner of OCC Road House and Museum.

The location features a fleet of Paul Teutul, Sr.’s custom motorcycles featured on the “American Chopper” series, as well as rare memorabilia from his personal collection, including a large “patch wall.” The wall features tens of thousands of patches Paul Sr. has been gifted by military members and first responders.

“We’re hoping to collect more from firefighters in the area, the state, and others coming from around the country,” added Overton.

Teutul spoke with 8 On Your Side’s Josh Benson in December 2020 about Orange County Choppers moving operations from New York to Pinellas County.

“Sometimes it’s just time for change, you know?” said Teutul.

The OCC Road House & Museum is located at 10525 49th Street North in Pinellas County.