TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday morning after he caused a deadly wreck while running a red light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said Brent Phillip Rozic, 51, was driving west on 1202nd Avenue North at a high speed when he approached the intersection with Seminole Boulevard.

Rozic drove around traffic that had stopped for a steady red light and tried to move past the intersection through the safety zone when he hit another vehicle that was heading north on Seminole Boulevard, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the collision caused the other driver to be thrown from their vehicle, killing them at the scene.

The affidavit said the wreck was witnessed by multiple people and was caught on video.

Rozic was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.