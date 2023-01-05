TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly-elected congresswoman from Tampa Bay is one of the nearly 20 GOP holdouts blocking Representative Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next Speaker of the House.

Anna Paulina Luna is still the Representative-elect from Pinellas County because she and the other members cannot be sworn in for the 118th Congress until they select a Speaker.

“This is about what’s best for Pinellas residents and the American people. The discussion and debate is important and desperately needed,” Luna told News Channel 8.

McCarthy lost an 11th vote for Speaker on Thursday night in what’s become the longest balloting process in more than a century.

During the 10th round of voting on Thursday, Rep.-elect Luna nominated fellow Florida Republican, Byron Donalds.

“I want to clarify something real quick to my colleagues across the aisle,” Luna said on the House floor, “what you’re seeing with this discussion does not mean we are dysfunctional. In no way shape or form will a Democrat ever hold the gavel to a Republican-controlled House.”

GOP leader McCarthy needs 218 votes to obtain the speakership. He only got 200 during the latest round of voting

Republican Representative Scott Franklin from Florida’s 18th district supports McCarthy.

“We can’t allow 10 percent to distract us from putting a stop to one party rule in Washington and serving as an aggressive check on the liberal Biden agenda,” Franklin said in a statement. “This fiasco is exactly what Democrats and our global adversaries are counting on.”

Every Democrat in the House, including Tampa’s Congresswoman Kathy Castor, have cast their votes for Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“The inability of Republicans to govern is sad for democracy and sad for the American people,” Castor said in a statement. “Our neighbors deserve a Congress that works for them, not one mired in endless chaos, confusion and crisis.”

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is one of the so-called “never Kevins,” who has vowed to never vote for McCarthy.

“I rise to nominate Donald Trump for the position of speaker of the House,” Gaetz said during the 11th round of voting.

News Channel 8 requested an on-camera or phone interview with Luna, but she said she went straight into negotiations with fellow Republicans after the House adjourned on Thursday night.

The House plans to reconvene at noon Friday as McCarthy and his allies try to work out a deal with Luna and the other holdouts from his party.