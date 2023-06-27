CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A week-long grand opening celebration is underway in Clearwater as the city and The Sound prepare to open Coachman Park.

The brand-new waterfront park was announced in March and is now ready to open.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 5 p.m. Several events will follow its opening including a vendor and craft market and a musical performance by Cheap Trick.

A ferry ride is available for booking under $5 for the grand opening. The discounted fares are available for the Clearwater route and the Dunedin route.

Daily activities, vendors, and musical performances will take place throughout the week. Each day will be themed to highlight Clearwater’s diverse and unique community.

Activities will include outdoor fitness like Zumba and kids’ yoga. There will also be a blood drive, a classic car show, a K-9 demonstration, and more.

The week-long celebration will also feature musical performers including The Black Honkeey’s Band and The Byrne Brothers.

Coachman Park is located in downtown Clearwater with lots of green spaces, a music venue, and exciting amenities, including a playground and recreational facilities.

For the complete list of activities, performances, the parking map, and additional information throughout the week, visit myclearwater.com.