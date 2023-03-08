CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A new outdoor waterfront concert venue is coming to Clearwater.

The venue, called The Sound, will be operated by Ruth Eckerd Hall in partnership with the City of Clearwater. It’s nestled in Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater.

The Sound will accommodate a year-round performance schedule and include 4,000 covered seats plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats.

“It is truly exciting to be able to share the name which has been under wraps these past weeks,” Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President and CEO said. “This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite.”

Upcoming concerts include Chicago, Kenny Loggins and Billy Currington with Jessie James Decker. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale soon. To see more upcoming events, click here.

The concert venue will open this summer.

