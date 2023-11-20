PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Allegiant announced Thursday that it is launching a new nonstop flight from a Tampa Bay area airport next year.

The airline said it will start offering flights from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Bismark, North Dakota beginning May 15.

One-way fares start as low as $79, the airline said.

“Bismarck, ND will be a great addition to St. Pete-Clearwater’s non-stop destinations. We welcome visitors to our sunshine, world-class beaches and museums. Bismarck, in turn, offers Tampa Bay travelers an opportunity to explore history, nature, and culture in vast open lands on the Missouri River,” said Tom Jewsbury, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Director.

The airline also announced that it will expand its network options in 22 cities around the country.

Here are the new routes that will depart from Florida airports:

Orlando International Airport

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 3, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $49.

beginning May 3, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $49. Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning May 16, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $59.

beginning May 16, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $59. Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 17, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $49.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) – beginning May 15, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $79.

Punta Gorda Airport

Washington D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning May 16, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $59.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Traverse City, Michigan via Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) – beginning May 17, 2024, with one-way fares as low as $69.

For more information about the new flights, visit Allegiant’s website.