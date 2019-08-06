New information released in deadly St. Petersburg shootings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Thomas says enough is enough. He and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the gunfire rang out.

“I seen muzzle flashes, I seen pow, pow, pow. That’s why I pushed her out of the bed and told her to get down,” said Thomas, who was not surprised.

Thomas lives on 10th Avenue South in St. Petersburg where a man was shot and killed early this morning. Police identified the victim as 38-year-old William Gilbert. That was one of two shootings police investigated in the same neighborhood that happened within two hours of each other.

“Like I say, shooting over there, been on that corner. Guy got shot. Guy done got killed in that back alley over there. It seems like it’s the flavor of the day,” Thomas said.

But this morning it seemed to be the flavor of the hour. Shortly before the shooting near Thomas’ home, a shooting happened at a home on 13th Avenue South.

When a person shot and killed 34-year-old Lorenzo Brunson, Brunson’s wife told police that she and Brunson were sleeping when someone entered the home and shot and killed him.

St. Petersburg Police Spokeswoman Sandra Bentil says it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.

“We are talking with witnesses and residents in the area to find out what happened in both the first shooting and the second shooting,” said Bentil. “It’s just too early to say whether these two are connected.”

Thomas wonders when the violence will end.

“This ain’t the end of this. This ain’t the end of it cause people done lost their moral values. They done lost everything,” said Thomas. “They figure they can do what they want to do and it’s okay.”