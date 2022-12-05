LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to release new information related to a 16-year-old who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail last year.

On Nov. 19, 2021, construction workers found the body of a teenage girl north of the Clearwater Countryside Rec Center.

At the time, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager’s death appeared to be drug-related and not criminal in nature, but deputies said they would continue the investigation.

Now, authorities say a first-degree murder indictment has been made in relation to the case.

Gualtieri will hold a press conference on the matter at 4 p.m. You can watch it in the player above once it begins.