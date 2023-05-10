CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman visiting a dock in Clearwater was shocked when she found a dolphin and a baby catfish engaged in a game of tag.

“I have never seen this in my life,” the woman says in the video shared by TheDailyGator on TikTok. “Holy cow! Look what I’m seeing right now.”

For several minutes the dolphin playfully uses its mouth to ‘tag’ the other fish, which does not appear to swim away out of fear.

“Are you guys playing?” the woman asks in the video.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, several dolphin species inhabit the coastal waters of Florida. The most common of these is the bottle-nosed dolphin, mistakenly referred to as porpoises.

FWC says the blue-gray dolphins have powerful bodies that typically reach between 6 to 12 feet in length. The dolphins are known to eat more than 20 pounds of mullet, sheepshead, pinfish, flounder, and marine invertebrates each day.