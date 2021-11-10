‘Never felt this kind of pain’: Husband, friends grieve loss of St. Pete woman killed by e-scooter rider

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Andrea Minutello sat at his kitchen table with his son and grandson by his side, tears rolling down his cheeks as he spoke about his wife of more than 50 years.

Alvera Minutello was 77 years old and passed away this week.

Andrea “Andy” Minutello and Wife Alvera “Vera”

“She was a loving person. I don’t know what else to say,” said Minutello. “You know, I thought I would be strong. Death isn’t strange to me because I’m an ex-police officer and I went through this with a lot of people. But I never thought it would hit me like this. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

On Nov. 4, Alvera jumped on her bicycle to run to the store to get some frosting for a cake she had just baked. She never came home. Investigators say a man on an electric scooter hit her near the intersection of 66th Street North and 18th Avenue in St. Petersburg. It was shortly after noon. She suffered numerous serious injuries as a result of the crash and died on Monday.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested the driver of that scooter, 22-year-old Tyler Brady. He is now facing a manslaughter charge and made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Judge Susan St. John said it appeared police had probable cause for the arrest.

“Post Miranda he admitted to driving straight into her,” Judge St. John read. “And not taking any evasive action to avoid or minimize the impact.”

Bunny Ennis was in an exercise group with Alvera and called her the life of the party.

“One time I remember that she bought us all hats from the Dollar Tree,” said Ennis. “All the women, little straw hats with a ribbon around it and we wore that for days.”

Ennis says Minutello was extremely active and did not act like she was 77 years old.

“She was like a 50-year-old. She bounced around,” said Ennis. “She did house cleaning for people. She was vibrant, she was generous, she was giving, and she had the cutest giggle. Really a cute giggle.”