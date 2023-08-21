ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Some neighbors are worried about how long it will take crews to clean up a wastewater spill in Riviera Bay.

St. Petersburg city officials updated the public Monday that the spill from over the weekend has been contained, however, worries still linger along Tallahassee Drive after 10,000 gallons of the wastewater spilled.

“We’re upset for the neighbors who were out on the water over the weekend,” Debbie Bross said. “Now they’re taking their children to the doctor because they’re afraid and we don’t have answers.”

Many people learned about the issue on Monday, frustrated that the message wasn’t more clear.

“The way they’ve delivered the message is lacking,” Byron Bates said. “There’s a lot we don’t know, including how long it was leaking before it was discovered.”

The City of St. Petersburg said emails were sent to residents and HOAs about the issue. However, others believe that more response is needed during a critical time, especially since the public was exposed to raw sewage.

“We have a much bigger issue that we have to deal,” said Walter L. Smith, an epidemiologist and environmental engineer. “Not only with those who may ultimately get sick, but ten you have a larger number of people who could get sick.”

Meanwhile, the public is advised to avoid contact with Riviera Bay until further notice and water quality testing can be completed.