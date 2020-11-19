Neighbors turn to 8 On Your Side after months of asking Pinellas Co. to help get rid of invasive plant clogging canals

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents living on a Lake Seminole canal who are fed up with an invasive plant say it has looked more like a field for months now. After calling on the county to help for help and not getting results, they decided to reach out to 8 On Your Side.

Jennifer Burkart Hartog said she has been dealing with the issue for more than five months. She said her family is unable to get in or out of their canal on their boat because it’s filled with an invasive plant called the water hyacinth.





Pictures of the water hyacinths taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty.

Hartog said she, and many neighbors alike, believe the issue was caused by the county’s dredging project in Lake Seminole.

However, county employees told us that’s not true. They told 8 On Your Side the dredging issue did not cause the hyacinths to fill up the canals and that they are floating plants that wind has pushed there.

8 On Your Side is working to get answers from the county to see if they’re willing to help residents get rid of the invasive plants. Watch Christine McLarty’s full report on WFLA at 5:30 p.m.