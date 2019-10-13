Neighbors near St. Pete fatal alleyway shooting upset to see more crime in local area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors in the area of 18th Ave. South and 49th St. South are upset to hear about a shooting right here in the middle of the day.

“Obviously anything can happen. This is broad daylight,” said Kimberly Cioffi.

They are also upset to see what they’re calling another shooting in their community.

“To be right in your front door basically, I mean I’m right there, but it’s basically right in front of my face,” Cioffi said.

Around 12:45 Saturday afternoon, St. Pete police responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of 18th Avenue South. There they found 23-year-old Artez Davis shot. He was taken to Bayfront Health where he later died.

“I feel scared. I have three small children and my kids are always out riding bikes,” Cioffi said.

Police have this surveillance footage they say captures the car used in the shooting. They believe this man pulled the trigger.

“A lot of the times it never is the person who lives around here. It’s normally people coming from all over to come play at the Game Room or the V.F.W. and starting crap right over here,” said AnnMarie Rodriguez, who lives one street over.

As police search for the shooting suspect, neighbors nearby just want crime gone from their street.

“I hope that whoever did this gets caught and gets punished for what they’ve done,” Rodriguez said.

