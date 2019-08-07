Neighbor in Clearwater murder case: I heard the gunshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Jerry Kidwell has lived in the Misty Springs condominium complex for twenty-one years. He loves how quiet it is and how close it is to everything. But early Saturday morning, he was awakened by a loud noise.

“I just heard a gunshot at 2:38 on Saturday morning. Boom,” said Kidwell. “Woke me up out of a sound sleep.” Kidwell added.

Days later, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Sabal Springs Circle and found 54-year old Michael Robinson dead. They aren’t saying how he was killed, but they do have a suspect in mind.

They were at the complex hoping to speak with Robinson about 35-year old John Clark. Investigators say Clark murdered his mother, Susan in Safety Harbor on Saturday. When Clark returned to that scene with a shotgun later that morning, deputies confronted him.

This Aug. 3 photo shows the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor. Deputies said John Clark was shot and killed by deputies after he allegedly killed his mother on Flanders Way. (WFLA photo)

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he left deputies with few options. “They were telling him to drop the gun, stop the car, he did neither and continued. At one point as he continued driving very slowly to the west he took the shotgun from between his legs and pointed it towards the passenger side window where the deputies were,” said Sheriff Gualtieri. “And at that point, the deputies fired, “Gualtieri added.

Clark died from his injuries.

Kidwell says he thought it was odd seeing sheriff’s deputies investigating a homicide in the city of Clearwater. “And I wondered why the deputy sheriffs were here because this is the city of Clearwater. And I meant to ask them that last night but I guess they are tying it to Safety Harbor,” said Kidwell. “Because that’s what they were investigating that led them here. “

Because the prime suspect in both cases is now deceased, sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help. They say Clark was driving his mother’s car after her murder and possibly in the area of the Clearwater homicide.

Detectives are requesting information from anyone that may have seen a blue 2012 Volkswagen Eos in the Safety Harbor/Countryside area, between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., on August 3, 2019, to contact Detective Robinson of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-5669 or srobinson1@pcsonet.com.