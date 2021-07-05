Need a sandbag? Here’s where to find them in St. Pete and Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials have released a list of locations for residents living in unincorporated portions of the county to pick up sandbags for helping prepare for potential flooding due to increased rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The county urges residents of cities to check with their local municipalities for available sandbags. The sandbags are only recommended for residents who are at risk of flooding from the rainfall, and are not recommended for storm surge form the bay or tidal waters.

In Pinellas, the following locations are open July 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies last:

John Chesnut Sr. Park at 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park at 12615 102nd Avenue in Seminole, Fla.

Sandbag supplies are limited to 20 bags per person, materials will be supplied and shovels are available according to the county.

The County Information Center will be open until 10 p.m. If you have questions, you can call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing are able to chat online with the County Information Center, here.

The County has also provided advice and information for residents ahead of the storm:

Residents at risk for storm surge are urged to move or elevate important documents and valuables to a secure area above the potential flood level.

Sandbags may be helpful during small flooding events if they are stacked correctly, but they will not seal out water. Commercial “flood barriers” may be more effective options and are available online or in home improvement stores.

Check with municipalities for sandbag distribution if not unincorporated Pinellas resident

Pinellas County has launched a new Tropical Storm Flooding Risk Map to show residents their flood risk from Tropical Storm Elsa. The map can be accessed via desktop or mobile applications at https://storm.pinellascounty.org/. It will also be available for future tropical storms. Click here for more information on the new tool.

Review and finalize personal preparedness plans

Monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews

Register for emergency alerts at http://www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas/

For St. Petersburg residents, sandbags are available at Northeast Park, Jacmes “JC” Turner Fields and the Northwest Pool parking lot starting at 9 a.m. on July 6.”